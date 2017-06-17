Storm winds knock down large gas station sign in KCMO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Heavy winds and rain blew through the metro area Saturday night, and took down trees and power lines with it.

Saturday evening, utility companies reported more than 90,000 customers were without power.

Across from Kauffman Stadium, a BP station was in the dark and a massive metal sign was completely knocked over. Uprooted like a tree, as FOX 4's Robert Townsend said.

Our FOX 4 crew saw several people drive up to the station to buy gas, only to see that the entire station was out of commission.