KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevardia got washed out due to Saturday night’s storms, but that didn’t stop headlining band Guster from entertaining their fans.

But the show must go on. When festival goers were moved into a parking garage after the lightning arrived, the band simply moved their gear and rocked out in the garage.

They posted a clip on Instagram of the rare scene as the band and music lovers made the best of the situation. And by the looks of it, good times were had by all.

Lightning came and wiped out our set at the Boulevardia Festival in K.C. tonight so we did a pop up set in the parking garage and had the best time. We even did a Violent Femmes cover. #kansascity A post shared by Guster (@guster) on Jun 17, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT

So @boulevardia got cancelled but that's not stopping @guster playing in a parking garage. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3mSwzjlIfZ — afentra (@afentra) June 18, 2017