Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chocolate Protein Power Bars

Makes 6 bars (2 x 2 bar per serving)

Ingredients:

6 dried figs

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1/4 cup peanut butter

1/4 cup almond meal

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup coconut flakes

1 tsp salt

1 cup pecans (or any nut of choice)

2 scoops chocolate protein powder

1/4 cup water

Pinch of cinnamon

Directions:

In a food processor, combine figs, coconut oil, and peanut butter. Process until blended. Add the cranberries, coconut, almond meal, cinnamon, and salt, and process until the mixture is well incorporated.

Add the pecans, chocolate protein powder, and water, and pulse until the mixture looks like cookie dough.

Transfer the dough into an 8” x 8” baking dish and press the mixture down flat with the back of a spoon. Store in the fridge for at least 1 hour to harden. Cut into bars. Store extras in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Nutritional information per serving: (one bar) 268 calories, 21g fat, 13g carbs, 4g fiber, 10g protein

Source: www.menshealth.com