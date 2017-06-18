Search crews respond to possible drowning at Lake Jacomo

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Emergency personnel are searching Lake Jacomo near Lee’s Summit for a man who went missing after going for a swim.

Several law enforcement agencies are at the scene, along with Lee’s Summit Underwater Rescue as well as helicopter teams and unmanned aircraft.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies received a call around 5:15 p.m. on a possible drowning at a cove on the east side of the lake, just north of Colbern Road.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp said the missing person is a man around age 50, who was apparently on a family outing. Sharp said members of the party told police the group was boating when they decided to jump in the water, but the man never resurfaced.

Sharp said the area in which he went missing ranges in depth from 5 feet to around 25 feet.

“We will continue searching as long as it takes … and if we don’t have any results by dark, then we will come back first thing in the morning for sunup,” he added.

The sheriff said Highway Patrol has a boat with sonar.