Storm clean up: What you need to know this week

After the bout of storms that blew through the metro area this weekend, cities are preparing for repairs and clean-up. For those who experience downed trees and fallen branches, here are some resources provided by city officials that you can utilize.

KCMO

All 3 @kcmo Leaves & Brush drop off sites will be open this week at no charge to city residents. Please bring ID for entry. @MayorSlyJames — KC City Manager (@KCMOManager) June 18, 2017

Those drop off sites can be found HERE.

Beginning June 26, @KCMO crews will be collecting downed trees and limbs at the curb throughout the City where needed. @MayorSlyJames — KC City Manager (@KCMOManager) June 18, 2017

Contact @KCMO311 until 3:30 pm to report storm damage to street trees and other public property. After 3:30, requests taken at 8am Monday. — Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) June 18, 2017

KCK

It may take a few weeks to clear debris from curb, you can haul to Deffenbaugh & drop off w proof of residence or bundle w normal trash day https://t.co/D3VyMmmi5Y — Doug Bach (@Bach2Doug) June 17, 2017

SHAWNEE

We are expanding days and hours for the drop-off. It will also be open Monday-Friday (6/19-6/23) from 3pm-8pm! https://t.co/AMAvHsf4A6 — City of Shawnee KS (@CityofShawneeKS) June 18, 2017

OLATHE

Free storm debris bulk pick-up will be offered due to storms overnight. To schedule please call: 913-971-9311. Photo credit: Jeff Holcomb pic.twitter.com/7VHeeOMMVN — City Of Olathe, KS (@CityofOlatheKS) June 17, 2017

LENEXA

Beginning tomorrow, we will have a tree limb dropoff available after Friday and Saturday's storms. Details >> https://t.co/P9Fc0sJ7lH pic.twitter.com/TUeim7xJ9j — City of Lenexa (@cityoflenexa) June 18, 2017

The dropoff is located at the Lenexa Municipal Services Center, 7700 Cottonwood Street (entrance across from Mill Creek Elementary School). Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23. Tree damage only; no construction debris will be accepted. There is no cost for residents to come drop off their debris. You must be a Lenexa resident, and you will be asked to show proof of residency.

GLADSTONE

Tonight's storm, the Public Works facility will be open for brush disposal. 8-5 on Sunday June 18th. Proof of residency is required. — City of Gladstone (@gladstonemo) June 18, 2017

For more announcements, check your city’s official Twitter account.