Storm clean up: What you need to know this week

After the bout of storms that blew through the metro area this weekend, cities are preparing for repairs and clean-up. For those who experience downed trees and fallen branches, here are some resources provided by city officials that you can utilize.
KCMO
Those drop off sites can be found HERE.
KCK
SHAWNEE
OLATHE
LENEXA
The dropoff is located at the Lenexa Municipal Services Center, 7700 Cottonwood Street (entrance across from Mill Creek Elementary School). Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23. Tree damage only; no construction debris will be accepted. There is no cost for residents to come drop off their debris. You must be a Lenexa resident, and you will be asked to show proof of residency.
GLADSTONE
For more announcements, check your city’s official Twitter account.