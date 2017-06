× 27-year-old man killed in crash at 78-Highway and Powell Road in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A head-on crash late Sunday night killed a driver in Independence.

This happened at 78-Highway and Powell Road.

The 27-year-old male driver went over the center line and crashed head-on into minivan.

That driver’s name hasn’t been released yet — the people in the minivan are expected to be okay.