36-year-old Sedalia man dead after driving off road, hitting tree

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Sedalia man died early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash along Green Road, just one mile east of Route U.

According to the online crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver lost control, traveled off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Greg Butler, 36, was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.