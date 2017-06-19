After searching for hours, crews pull body of missing swimmer from Lake Jacomo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. -- The search for a missing swimmer is over.

His body was recovered at Lake Jacomo early Monday morning.

Several agencies worked hours looking for the missing swimmer. Around 1:20 a.m., they found his body.

Family members called 911 after the man jumped in to go for a swim but never came back up.

It was around 5:15 Sunday afternoon. They were on a rental boat in a cove on the east side of the lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's water division used their sonar system, Lee's Summit Underwater Rescue and Kansas City had it's helicopter out searching for the man who is only described as in his 50s.

The area where he jumped in was anywhere from 5 to 25 feet deep.

"They had advised they had been over here boating in the Bluffs over here near the blast at Lake Jacomo, party jumped and decided to go swimming he never resurfaced," Sheriff Mike Sharp said.