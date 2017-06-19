Argument turns deadly nearly 71st and Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The search is on Monday morning for the person who shot and killed a man overnight.

Police say two people were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other near 71st and Cleveland.

Police cleared the scene just after 4 a.m., but they had the area blocked off for several hours as crime scene investigators searched for evidence they hope will lead to an arrest.

The call came in right before 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s shot several times.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police are not releasing many details or suspect information at this time, only to say they believe some sort of altercation between the two people led up to this violence.

This is the 66th homicide in Kansas City this year - almost twice as many homicides from this time of year two years ago.

Police investigated two other homicides over the weekend, both shootings. One happened just a few blocks away from here at 67th and Monroe while the other one happened a couple of miles away at 80th and Troost.

As of Monday morning, all three remain unsolved.

If you can help police make an arrest and get these homicide suspects off the street, you are urged to call them on the TIPS hotline - 816-474-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.