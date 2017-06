× Clinton man dies after vehicle runs off the road and overturns

HENRY COUNTY, Mo. — A Clinton, Mo., man is dead following a crash Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s online crash report, the driver ran off the right side of MO-7 just west of County Road SE 1251 and overturned. He was not wearing his seat belt.

Jeremy W. Houk, 42, died at the scene. He was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.