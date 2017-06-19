Cool off this summer with a frozen, fruity treat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Summer is here, and the heat has many searching for something to help them cool off.

Chef Chrystal Tatum, L’Ecole Culinaire Kansas City, took over the FOX 4 kitchen on Monday, June 19 to demonstrate two easy DIY frozen recipes that both kids and adults will love this summer.

L’Ecole Culinaire will be hosting a public cooking class Friday, June 30. There they'll be teaching the basics of fresh pasta. The class runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $50 per person. On Saturday, July 1 they'll be hosting a 'Knife Skills' class from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $45 per person.

Banana Peanut Butter Pops

Ingredients:

• 3 large ripe bananas

• 1/2 cup peanut butter

• 1/2 cup milk

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth. Pour mixture in Popsicle mold and freeze until solid.

Pina Colada Popsicles

Ingredients:

• 2 cups frozen pineapple

• 1/2 cup coconut milk

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• Additional honey to taste, optional

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth. Pour mixture in Popsicle mold and freeze until solid.

