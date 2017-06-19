Cool off this summer with a frozen, fruity treat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Summer is here, and the heat has many searching for something to help them cool off.
Chef Chrystal Tatum, L’Ecole Culinaire Kansas City, took over the FOX 4 kitchen on Monday, June 19 to demonstrate two easy DIY frozen recipes that both kids and adults will love this summer.
L’Ecole Culinaire will be hosting a public cooking class Friday, June 30. There they'll be teaching the basics of fresh pasta. The class runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $50 per person. On Saturday, July 1 they'll be hosting a 'Knife Skills' class from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $45 per person.
Banana Peanut Butter Pops
Ingredients:
• 3 large ripe bananas
• 1/2 cup peanut butter
• 1/2 cup milk
• 1 tablespoon honey
• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions:
Place all ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth. Pour mixture in Popsicle mold and freeze until solid.
Pina Colada Popsicles
Ingredients:
• 2 cups frozen pineapple
• 1/2 cup coconut milk
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• Additional honey to taste, optional
Instructions:
Place all ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth. Pour mixture in Popsicle mold and freeze until solid.
