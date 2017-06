Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's going to be a good week to work in the garden. Janet Hurt from Rosehill Gardens says a great way to get the kids out and started gardening is to have them create miniature gardens.

Hurt said when creating these mini gardens it's important to use a pot with a hole in the bottom so plants do become over saturated.

For more tips and tricks of the trade, you can contact the Rosehill Garden Center or visit them at 135th just west of Holmes.