Friends remember man who drowned at Lake Jacomo as kind-hearted soul who loved animals

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. -- Police on Monday identified the man who drowned over the weekend. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office identified 50-year-old Preston Henderson as the victim at Lake Jacomo.

Divers searched the lake for hours looking for Henderson's body after friends said he jumped into the water to swim around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, but he never came back up.

Henderson's body was found by the Lee's Summit underwater rescue and recovery team just after 11 p.m.

Authorities said he was found about 200 yards north of the bluffs.

It's unclear what led to his death, but police did say Henderson was not wearing a life jacket.

A former coworker of Henderson described him as a kind-hearted man that loved his horses and other animals. She said his smile and his spirit will be missed.

"It's heartbreaking. This hurts me so bad right now to hear that happened to him because he had such a good soul and I know a lot of people are going to miss him. I'm going to have to tell my dad, my nieces and nephews and let them know. They are really going to be sick to hear this," she said. "We really lost a good friend, a good neighbor, and may God bless him."

Henderson's body was taken to the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.