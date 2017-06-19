JCCC creates video to explain conceal carry changes coming to college campuses July 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Starting July 1, students and faculty on Kansas college campus will be able to carry concealed weapons.

Kansas legislators law passed in 2013, but public college campuses had been able to keep up their signs barring guns from campus buildings for four years. Colleges and universities used the time to draft new policies to allow staff and students to carry concealed weapons.

“I know there’s a lot of questions that need to be answered, age is one of them, do they need other required classes on campus that the student will need to take?” Johnson County Community College student Vinny Pastella wondered.

JCCC is attempting to answer many of those questions in a video it posted to YouTube.

There are no special classes, but individuals must have the handgun legally with no priors and be 21 years of age. The gun must be concealed and can’t be left out in the open in cars on campus or in college lockers.

“Me personally, I don’t think that I would feel safe having a bunch of people with guns usually here with them," JCCC student Darius Reeves said.

“Definitely it would make me feel a little bit safer because I know that myself or other classmates would be able to defend ourselves against someone who had a gun if we in turn had guns,” JCCC student Nate Riley said.

The new law doesn’t require colleges to allow guns in all buildings. They can still keep them out if they have metal detectors to provide adequate security for everyone.