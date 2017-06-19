× KC Forum: JDRF, Cars and Estates

2017-24

In this week’s KC Forum we learn about Type 1 diabetes from a mother who lives it every single day, but she is helping spread the word so a cure will be found. A local woman helps families deal with estates that they don’t have time to deal with. The hot weather is here and so are the dangers of kids and cars.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com