2017-20 & 2017-21

In this week’s KC Forum we learn about stroke awareness and the symptoms people should look for. Women are getting the chance at a new life after serving time for crime and it has to do with dogs and grooming. Free Hot Soup KC helps people who find themselves in need of support.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock