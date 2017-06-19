Mad Science Monday gets crazy with cotton candy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As part of Mad Science Monday, Digital Dave and his team visits FOX 4 with some fun experiments that can be typically be done at home. On Monday, June 19 Digital Dave showed how one of kids' favorite treats is actually the product of a really 'sweet' physics experiment.

Digital Dave says to make cotton candy in simple terms you melt the cotton candy sugar and refreeze it into a thread-like shape.

Watch the video about for his fascinating in-depth explanation.

