Motorcycle driver cruising north on Switzer dead after crashing into pole

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A motorcycle driver was killed early Monday morning in a crash in Overland Park.

Police said several motorcycles were traveling north on Switzer when one rider, who was going too fast, lost control at 131st Street.

The rider and motorcycle hit a pole. The driver died at the scene.

Police haven’t identified the rider.