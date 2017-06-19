× Oldham Parkway and Jefferson Street in Lee’s Summit to close for nearly 3 months for construction

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close a portion of Oldham Parkway and southwest Jefferson Street from Oldham to Market Street in Lee’s Summit on June 19 to realign the roadway for the future diverging diamond interchange.

It will be closed for 90 days.

This work is part of the Route 50 and Route 291 Interchange project that will reconstruct the Route 291 bridges into a diverging diamond design and change the intersection of Blue Parkway, the north outer road to US 50 Highway, and Jefferson Street into a roundabout.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, click here.