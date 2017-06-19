Popular YouTube star on road trip in memory of late dog to stop in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Youtuber Chris Thompson aka SupDaily is on an 11,000 mile road trip for a good cause.

Thompson’s late dog, Wrigley, inspired the road trip. He aims to spread Wrigley’s ashes in over thirty locations around the U.S., meeting with fans and animal lovers at each stop to collect donations for local animal shelters.

Thompson will be in Kansas City Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sculpture Park.

There he will be collecting soft treats, martingale collars of all sizes, Clorox wipes and cash. All donations will benefit Dogs by Debin.

See you tomorrow 4-7 Kansas City! pic.twitter.com/sAstP1LIiX — Chris Thompson (@SupDaily) June 19, 2017