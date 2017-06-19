Tears of joy as Crescendo Conservatory dance teacher receives FOX 4’s Pay-It-Forward Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A dance teacher at the Crescendo Conservatory was recently recognized by her students for the special moves she's making in their lives.

"So because she's really kind and compassionate with the kids," Lauren Spector said when nominating Michele Hamlett-Weith for FOX 4's Pay-It-Forward Away.

Spector said Michele teachers lesson to students who have special needs.

"I've always loved students with special needs, and I know what they're capable of," Spector said. "So I think it was just for me really seeing, like this is cool. They're given an opportunity to do this."

Spector along with other dancers were present when Michele was presented with the FOX 4 Pay-It-Forward award along with $300.

"It just gives her an opportunity she wouldn't have anywhere else," said Kim Sorenson, whose daughter is in Michele's class.

"Erica Sorenson has been with me in a special-needs class for almost 10 years now," Michele said while still in shock after receiving the award. "We have a class of eight students, and they are remarkable. I love them. It's an honor to teach that class."

