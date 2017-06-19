× Three-vehicle crash kills one man, leaves another seriously injured in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says that one man was killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash on Monday night that happened just north of Wheatley Road in Mayview. According to a crash report, 55-year-old Jeffery Sanders was killed, and a 33-year-old man was lifeflighted to Research Medical Center just after 6 p.m.

The crash report says that the driver of a 2004 Ford struck another vehicle that was stopped in the roadway from behind, which then struck a third vehicle that was also stopped. The victims were struck and caught underneath that third vehicle as it traveled down an embankment.

Sanders was pronounced dead and the other victim was hospitalized, the driver who caused the crash wasn’t hurt. FOX 4 will update this story with more details as further facts are confirmed.