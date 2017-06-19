Tree trimmers work from sun up to sun down trying to clear tons of downed limbs and branches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Tree trimming companies were hard at work across the metro on Monday. FOX 4 followed an arborist around for a day to watch the cleanup.

"We worked Saturday from almost sunup to sundown," said Edward Lewis, with KC Arborist Tree Care.

Lewis said the crews cleaned up downed trees and brush at 10 homes all across the metro on Monday. He said depending how big the project is it can cost up to $10,000. However, Lewis said that is typically for a big tree fallen onto a home that requires a crane. He said typically this kind of cleanup is covered by homeowners insurance.

Staff said there are ways to reduce the chance your trees will come tumbling down during a storm. He said the key is to getting them pruned. That means crews will trim up branches and thin them out.

"What we tell people is if you can't see through it the wind can't get through it so it's probably going to break," he said.

Before hiring a company Lewis said you should always make sure they are insured first.