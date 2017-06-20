Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing 60-year-old man from Peculiar

PECULIAR, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Tuesday for a missing 60-year-old man.

According to the alert, Erick K. Couts was last seen Monday morning along Anaconda Road.

Couts is described as a white male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall. He weighs approximately 200 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

When he was last seen he was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

The Peculiar Police Department told the Highway Patrol that Couts suffers from severe depression.

The last time he was seen he left his vehicle at the commuter parking lot at State Route C hwy and SE Outer Rd in Peculiar, Mo. His brother then picked him up and transported him to Church and Dwight, where he was last seen, so he could apply for a job at 9:55 a.m.

Anyone with any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Peculiar Police Department at 816-779-5102.