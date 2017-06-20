Leading American League catchers for All-Star Game votes, Royals’ Perez campaigns for teammates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has led the way in American League voting since the first counts were revealed, and on Tuesday teammate Eric Hosmer joined him on the leaderboard.

Hosmer pulls ahead in highly competitive 1B race in latest AL balloting update for 2017 @AllStarGame. Vote now at https://t.co/qd5OOxn7ED pic.twitter.com/IJvZPzW1UC — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) June 20, 2017

As the Royals ride a wave of winning baseball, victorious in 8 of their last 10 games to pull back into the playoff picture, Perez isn’t content for only two Royals to join in on the festivities, telling a press gaggle including FOX 4’s Jason Lamb that fans should be voting all Royals, specifically Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain.

Starting pitcher Jason Vargas is also making a strong case to start for the American League; he’s leading the league in wins, is second in earned run average and his 1.13 walks/hits per inning pitched is tied for seventh.