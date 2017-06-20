Lenexa dad and Olathe school district employee charged with DUI with three kids in car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- An Olathe North High School employee has been charged with child endangerment for allegedly driving drunk with his children in the car.

FOX 4's Shannon O'Brien spoke to the family about what happened the night Robert Wynn got arrested.

Kansas Highway Patrol deputies said they caught up with Robert Wynn on Interstate 435 near the Holiday Drive exit, where he pulled over after realizing he was drunk.

Robert Wynn is charged with driving under the influence and three counts of endangering a child.

It was Christmas Eve. Wynn's mother, Karen, said after dinner, as she and other relatives left for church, Wynn packed up his three children and headed home.

During the drive home, Wynn's vision began to fail and he realized he had had too much to drink, so he pulled over. His children got scared and called their mother, who called police.

When asked if she thinks the charges against her son are fair, Karen said, "I think the kids did what they were taught to do in the situation when you realize that somebody is impaired and driving and you are in the car with them. I was a mile away; I could have come and picked him up and taken him home."

Wynn is a paraprofessional at Olathe North High School working with people with special needs. The Olathe School District had no comment, saying it is the district's practice not to comment on personnel matters.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Wynn was still in the Johnson County jail in Gardner, Kan.