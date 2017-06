× Lenexa father accused of ‘driving under influence’ with 3 kids in car

OLATHE, Kan. — A 49-year-old man is charged in Johnson County with driving under the influence and three counts of aggravated endangering of a child.

Prosecutors allege that on Christmas Eve, Wynn was impaired when he was driving with his three children in the car.

Bond is set at $5,000.