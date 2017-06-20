× Mark your calendars, tryouts for Sporting KC are approaching

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — If you think you could be the next Matt Besler, Graham Zusi or Dom Dwyer, your opportunity may be closer than you think.

Sporting KC is having open tryouts in August for the main team and their USL team — the “Swope Park Rangers.”

Sporting’s been doing open tryouts since 2008, and they draw in more than 100 players from around the globe.

You have to be 18 years old and obviously pretty good at soccer.

