New playground for children of all abilities opens in Leawood

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- Three years after fundraising began, an inclusive playground has opened in Leawood, Kan., Tuesday at Leawood City Park on Lee Boulevard.

The Royals and Variety Children's Charity of Kansas City held a ceremony to celebrate that children of all abilities can use it.

One family told FOX 4 the new park would be much more convenient for them.

"We have gone to Independence, Olathe, and the Northland for their inclusive parks they have, but this park is just ten minutes from our house," Nancy Truitt said.

The Leawood Foundation started the fundraising. They'll turn the equipment over to the city as a gift later this year.