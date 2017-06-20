NKC Schools breaks ground on new elementary on property donated by former Winnetonka student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- North Kansas City School officials broke ground Tuesday on a new $20-million elementary school.

They broke ground on the new Rising Hills Elementary School near Northeast 108th and Eastern. It'll be one of two new schools built in this part of the Northland.

The population in Kansas City's northeast side is exploding, so there is a need for new schools to reduce the teacher to student ratio.

These new schools are being paid for by a bond passed by voters last August, and they will be state of the art buildings.

A former Winnetonka student donated the land to the district for the school.