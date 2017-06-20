Pedestrian trying to cross I-670 at Genessee Street struck and killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A pedestrian is dead Tuesday morning after trying to cross the interstate.

It happened around midnight on I-670 at Genessee Street.

Witnesses say the man was walking along I-670, trying to cross over when he was hit by a car.

That driver stopped, but police say the man was then hit by multiple other vehicles and dragged along the interstate.

Police got several 911 calls from drivers who did not realize they were running over a body.

The victim is described as a man in his 50s. Police will try to use fingerprints to positively identify him. They say he did have an ID on him.

The Accident Investigative Unit was on the scene for several hours collecting evidence.

Just last week, a morning crash along I-670 at Genessee Street shut down the eastbound lanes of highway all day.