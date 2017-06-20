Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews: Life and Wilson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "Life" lively? "Wilson" a winner? FOX 4's Russ Simmons shares what he and Shawn Edwards thought of the two in this week's Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

1) LIFE (R)

Columbia Pictures

RUSS

Is there life in “Life?” This sci-fi thriller features Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds as astronauts who confront a deadly new species while returning to Earth from Mars. The film owes a bit too much of its inspiration to the classic “Alien,” but thanks to a good cast and competent execution, “Life” nearly overcomes most of its genre clichés.

Shawn says, “You've seen it all before but it's very well done and somewhat exciting.”

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) WILSON (R)

Fox Searchlight

RUSS

Woody Harrelson plays the misanthropic title character in “Wilson,” a bleak, R-rated adaptation of Daniel Clowes’ graphic novel. The film attempts a very uneasy mix of mean-spiritedness and cloying sentimentality. While the cast is terrific, the characters in this dark comedy are so clueless and unlikable that their actions elicit more groans than laughs.

Shawn says, “It’s probably a bit too dark and not funny enough.”

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

