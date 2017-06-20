Shooting suspect dead following lengthy standoff in Gladstone neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLADSTONE, Mo. -- Police say that a standoff ended just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, it happened in a home near Charlotte and 60th Terrace.

Officers tell FOX 4 that police were called to a domestic violence incident where shots were fired. Police say a woman was shot and ran across the street to a neighbor's house until EMS arrived and took her to a hospital.

They say her condition is unknown, but she was communicating with paramedics on the way to the hospital. Investigators later discovered that the shooting suspect took his own life.

Police tried to contact the man who refused to answer the door or come outside multiple times, and sent robot in the house, and the camera on it saw the man lying on the ground dead.

The relationship between the dead man and shooting victim wasn't revealed on Tuesday night. A total of eight agencies assisted in the standoff that lasted about four hours.