Watch live: Huge fire on Southwest Boulevard; Smoke pours into the sky on westside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Smoke is filling the sky on the westside of the city Tuesday afternoon, as a building is on fire, reportedly at 29th and Southwest Boulevard.

It is reportedly a fire at Friday’s Only Furniture Store where no one was inside when the fire began. Firefighters immediately went into a defensive attack because the building was vacant, and KCFD Chief Paul Berardi says they will be on scene for several hours, there is concern that the building may collapse.

FOX 4 is at the scene getting the latest details, watch the live picture below.