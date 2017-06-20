Two Shawnee businesses vandalized overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Police are investigating after two metro businesses within a mile of each other were vandalized overnight.

Police first responded to the Sport Clips along 65th Street on an alarm just before 1 a.m.

Responding officers found forced entry through the main door.

The second call came in around 1:40 a.m. after an employee responded to Minsky's Pizza along Renner Road for an alarm call. When the employee arrived, they noticed the glass of the front window and door had been smashed in.

Police are now looking into whether the two vandalism cases are connected.

The owner of Minsky's Pizza says nothing was taken from their store, but they must wait on crews to repair the glass before they can reopen.

Investigators are looking through security video now to put together a suspect description.