U.S Postal Service releases commemorative stamp in honor of upcoming total solar eclipse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A rare celestial event will soon be here, and to celebrate it, the U.S Postal Service is releasing a commemorative stamp Tuesday.

The stamp shows a total eclipse of the sun, but when you touch it the stamp transforms from a black orb into a bright moon.

This is the first time the Post Office has ever released a stamp made with thermochromic ink.

When you touch it with your finger, your body heat creates a reaction to reveal a moon underneath the black. Then as the stamp cools, it goes back to showing the picture of the eclipse.

The back of the stamp sheet will include a map of the best places to see the total solar eclipse, which will happen on August 21st –two months from now.

A solar eclipse is when the moon blocks out the sun, and this total solar eclipse will pass through 14 states including Kansas and Missouri.

Scientists say the absolute best place to see it will be in St. Joseph.

This will be the first time since 1806 a total solar eclipse will be visible over Kansas City.

The next total solar eclipse over KC won’t happen until 2205.

The stamps go on sale Tuesday, and they say keep these stamps out of sunlight as much as possible to preserve this special effect.

The cost is the same as any Forever stamp - $.49-cents a stamp.