United Way will be winning big at Community America Ballpark when T-Bones take on Redhawks

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Kansas City T-Bones will be hitting it out of the ballpark Tuesday to raise money for the United Way.

The United Way of Wyandotte County and the Kansas City T-Bones launched the Featured Charity Partner of the Game program at the beginning of the T-Bones' 15th season in Kansas City, Kan.

The Featured Charity Partner of the Game program provides a partnership between a charitable organization and the Kansas City T-Bones allowing a fundraising event opportunity for the charity.

First pitch Tuesday is at 7:05 p.m. The Kansas City T-Bones will be taking on the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks.