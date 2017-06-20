× Victim, robber struggle over bag of money outside Leawood bank

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Leawood Police say they are investigating a strong arm robbery Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Country Club Bank, 11181 Overbrook Road.

The victim said a younger man, described as having brown skin, short hair and a goatee confronted him at the driver’s door of his car and demanded a bank bag he had with him. The victim had just come from another bank after conducting a business transaction. After a short wrestling match over the bank bag, the suspect got possession of the bag and jumped into a newer, white SUV with a second man. The vehicle was last seen southbound on State Line Road from the location.

Capt. Brad Robbins, Leawood Police Department spokesperson said they were working to obtain video from the bank’s parking lot.

Look for more information, as available.