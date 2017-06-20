Woman says robber held her at gunpoint in Raytown church parking lot, taking purse, phone and car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Police are investigating after a woman said she was robbed in her church parking lot. She said it happened at Heaven Sent Community Baptist Church on East 59th Street in Raytown.

The victim, who does not want FOX 4 to identify her, said the suspect held her a gunpoint and stole her purse, phone and car. She said he also got away with $500 cash, a laptop and photos of her deceased mother she had in her car.

"As soon as I stepped out of the car he came behind me and he had a weapon, a gun in his hand and he told me to give him my purse and my keys and he told me not to make a move and not to make a sound," the victim said.

She said she would have helped the man if he asked for help.

"We as church members would have given you that help if you just would have asked," she said. "You did not have to rob me, you did not have to take my car, you didn't have to do what you did."

She said the suspect is a white man with a bald head and a fresh scar or cut on top of his eye brow. She said he was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

If you have any information about the robbery you can call the Raytown Police Department or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.