Young father killed in Independence crash two years after his brother also died in wreck

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A seven-year-old is left without a dad after a Father's Day crash killed an Independence man Sunday night.

Police say 27-year-old Nicholas A. Robinson died at about 11 p.m. Sunday after his Ford Focus crossed the center line at MO-78 and Powell, hitting a pickup truck head-on. Family says he was on the way home after fishing with his son that day.

Robinson's younger sister Bailee Crain said, "More than anything, that will probably help him for the rest of his life when it comes to grieving, especially on Father’s Day, knowing that he got to spend that time with him. He adored his son and his son adored him. They did everything together, it’s his mini me."

Crain said she doesn't want to think about what could've happened that caused the wreck. "I don’t know if he was so tired that he fell asleep at the wheel. I don’t know if he was distracted by something else and it really does bother me."

Crain said this is the second time she's lost a brother to a fatal accident.

Her brother Adam Walden died in August 2015, in a crash in Harrisonville. Family members say they are still waiting for the trial to take place in Cass County. It's set for October.

Crain said, "I felt like with Adam we had a chance in the hospital. He was there for 12 days fighting for his life and we could give ourselves an opportunity to hold on or let go." The teen says with Robinson's death Sunday, there was no chance to come to terms with his sudden departure.

"He was always the life of the party and I want to make sure that it’s known how good of a guy he was and how missed he will be and how loved he is," said Crain.

Police are investigating the crash. The other driver was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Robinson's son Jason will celebrate his 8th birthday in July. His family is trying to collect birthday cards for the boy to make the day as special as possible, despite the loss of his father. Please email megan.dillard@wdaftv4.com to learn more about how to send a card to the boy.

Click here to access the family's GoFundMe page.