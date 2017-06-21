Brothers convicted of first-degree murder in death of aspiring rapper sentenced to “Hard 50”

OLATHE, Kan. — Brothers at the center of a high-profile murder will spend at least the next 50 years behind bars.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that a judge sentenced James Willis to a “Hard 50” plus 19 months in the deadly shooting of Jurl Carter outside The Roxy nightclub on September 1, 2015.

James was convicted of premeditated first-degree murder and of ‘felon in possession of a firearm’ on April 7, 2017. He is the one accused of firing the fatal shots.

His brother, Dale Willis, was sentenced to a “Hard 50” in November. Prosecutors in the case argued Dale may not have been the one who shot Carter, but say he ordered him to be killed.

Dale and James were tried separately.