Change of brands announced for Kansas City Convention Center hotel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It’s out with Hyatt, and in with another luxury name for the downtown Kansas City Convention Center hotel. The city announced that Loews Hotels and KC Hotel Developers, LLC will break ground on the new 800-room hotel project this fall.

The new hotel will be located near Wyandotte and 15th streets -- close to Bartle Hall, Municipal Auditorium, and the Power and Light District. The chairman and CEO of Lowes Hotels says the company will not only build the hotel, it will bring thousands of jobs to the city.

Jonathan Tisch says the project will create 2,100 construction jobs and about 500 permanent jobs once the hotel opens. Mike Burke with KC Hotel Developers says Kansas City needs a hotel like this one, and it will help bring more conventions and business to the metro.

“It`s been well over 30 years and our competition around the country, cities like Indianapolis and Austin, Denver, Louisville, Nashville, they have built new product, and had new product on the market. Kansas City has been on this quest for about 20 years,” Burke said.

Members of the Citizens For Responsible Government say they still have a lot of questions they want answered.