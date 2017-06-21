Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Now that it's officially summer, it's time to spice things up for your next barbecue. Chef Renee Kelly of Renee Kelly's Harvest took over the FOX 4 kitchen on the first day of summer to demonstrate how to make chile rubbed pork and a delicious side that pairs perfectly. She also shared her secret for ensuring you don't overcook your pork.

Chile Rubbed Pork with Herbed Millet and blistered tomatoes

serves 4

1 each pork tenderloin

Rub:

1 tsp cayenne

1 tsp chile powder

1/2 tsp coriander

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp turmeric

1 Tbs seasalt

Mix together the salt and spices and rub the pork loin. Allow to rest for 2-4 hours

Glaze:

2 Tbs chile paste

1Tbs honey

1 Tbs. lime juice

Mix together all ingredients and set aside.

Technique:

Heat the grill with one side hot for searing and the other side, medium heat.

Clean the grill rack very well. Pour a little grape seed oil ( or another neutral oil) on an old clean towel. Rub the towel on the grill rack.

Place the pork tenderloin on the hot side of the grill, and sear for 2 minutes. Rotate and sear the other side. Brush the glaze over the outside of the pork tenderloin. Move to the cooler side of the grill.

Cook for 10-15 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.

Brush with the remaining glaze, and move back over the hot side of the grill and allow to caramelize.

Blistered tomatoes:

1 C. cherry tomatoes

1 Tbs olive oil

1 tsp salt

Using a small wire rack, place the cherry tomatoes on a medium high heat side of the grill, while the pork is caramelizing. This doesn’t take long, only about 2 minutes to get the skin to blister. Remove from heat.

Serve over millet pilaf.

Herbed Millet Pilaf

serves 4

1 C. millet

1 each shallot

1 Tbs olive oil

3 C. chicken stock, broth or water.

1 Tbs cilantro chopped

1/2 C. red onion thinly sliced

2 tsp lemon juice

1 Tbs olive oil

1 C. packed arugula or spinach.

2 tsp salt

Heat 1 Tbs olive oil in a medium sauce pot. Add the shallot and allow to soften, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in the millet and coat with the olive oil. Toast the millet for 2 minutes Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Turn down the heat to a simmer, cover and cook for 35-40 minutes.

Remove from heat, cool and add the cilantro, red onion, lemon, and olive oil. Toss until thoroughly mixed. Add the arugula and season with salt.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.