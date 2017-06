OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An FBI spokewoman says that there was a bank robbery on Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say that a man robbed a Bank of the West branch at about 2:45 p.m. at 12080 Blue Valley Parkway.

Overland Park police tell FOX 4 that one suspect is in custody following a pursuit that ended at 135th and Pawnee. Extensive details about the suspect, how much money he’s accused of taking, and whether he was armed haven’t been revealed yet.