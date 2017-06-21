Focused, energetic singer and dancer from Grandview has her sights set on Broadway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- This week's Reaching 4 Excellence young achiever is going to be a Broadway star some day. She's the theater president at Grandview High School and has been in more than a dozen performances during her high school career.

Jasmyn Tilford just graduated from GHS and is on her way to Howard University in the fall to pursue a career in musical theater.

"My mom got me involved in dance when I was 4 years old," she told FOX 4.

It was a natural fit, and she's been dancing and singing ever since.

"It just slowly evolved into something I really really love because it involves singing, dancing and acting," Tilford said.

During her time in high school -- Tilford was a member of the National Honor Society, Cappies, and symphonic band. Most recently, she was crowned homecoming queen. The 4.0 student is also praised for logging 70 community service hours with the A+ Program.

She lettered in academics all four years and sung in the "Worldstrides" honors performance series women's choir at Carnegie Hall. While doing all of this, Tilford also worked a part-time job at Walmart.