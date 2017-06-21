KC man recovering in hospital after family pushes him out window to save him from house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Quick thinking may have saved the life of a man who is disabled Wednesday morning.

That man was pushed out of a window and to safety when the home he was staying in near 37th and Wayne caught fire.

The fire started around 1:40 a.m.

Fox 4 spoke with a family friend who said three men, two older and one younger are all cousins, were all staying in the home at the time of the fire.

The younger man sleeps in the front room and smelled smoke coming from the front porch. He woke the other two men, and they proceeded to push the relative who is disabled out a second floor window to help him escape.

That man fell onto his back and was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital.

The other two men are staying at a house a few doors down. They appear to be okay but didn't want to talk on-camera.

Bomb and arson is assisting Kansas City fire investigators to figure out what caused the fire that started on the porch and quickly spread.

The men told investigators they don't know of anyone who would want to start a fire.

There is no word on damages, but it looks extensive.