Liberty celebrates longest day of the year by making music

LIBERTY, Mo. -- From bands to choirs to orchestras in the park, lots of music will be made in Liberty Wednesday as part of the Make Music festival.

Liberty is just one of the many cities in the US celebrating the beginning of summer with this type of fun.

The celebration is open to people of all ages, skill levels and genres. The best part is that it's all free.

Throughout the day, you may hear music being performed on a sidewalk, a residential porch, the steps of a church, a parking lot, in one of Liberty’s city parks or at a public place of business which has volunteered to be a host venue.