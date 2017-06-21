Thieves leave Kansas City family without vital means of transportation after taking van

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two, bold thieves stole a Kansas City family's van using a tow truck, and it happened right under the couple's noses near 34th and Indiana. The furious mom says she and her children can no longer travel together, and her newborn is now missing some important items.

"There's just so many things that they've taken from just this van. You know that hurts my feelings. It hurts my soul. They actually took from our kids," Jennie Longacre said.

The fuming mom says that two sundays ago she was outside smoking a cigarette when she saw two guys pull up in a tow truck, jump out, hook chains to her family's 2000 maroon Chevrolet van, and then speed off.

A security camera from the apartment building snapped surveillance photos of the overnight crime that's now left her unable to get her newborn daughter to regular doctor visits, to the grocery store and much more.

"It's really putting a damper in our lifestyle right now. This poor little girl didn't do nothing. She did nothing to nobody and she's suffering for it, and, it's just sad," Longacre said.

The van was the family's primary means of transportation. Longacre says her husband now drives their older Cavalier, which doesn't have any air conditioning, to work.

She also told police that the black and silver tow truck the thieves drove didn't have any license plates on it. If you can help police solve this crime, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.