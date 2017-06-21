× Video shows suspects rushing onto Kansas City man’s porch, robbing & pistol whipping victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police robbery investigators released a video Wednesday afternoon that shows two men pointing a gun, robbing and assaulting a man sitting on a porch.

In the video, the two suspects walk up on the victim’s front porch in the area of 77th and Wornall, where they rob and pistol whip the victims. The suspects then tried to push the victims back into the home but were not successful and fled the scene.

It happened on Sunday, June 11th at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on the identity of the subjects and/or any other info, are urged to please call 911 or the tips hotline. 816-474-TIPS (8477)

