Yoga poses you can do at home or work to squeeze in some extra stretches, relieve stress

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Wednesday is International Yoga Day and to celebrate, you don't have to spend $10 to $15 per class. You can practice in your own living room for free.
Yoga instructor and owner of Core Balance Yoga Centers Leah Morgan brought Brendon Allen along to show some poses you can do at home.
She also shared that the Mid-Continent Public Library holds regular yoga classes throughout the year.
In honor of National Yoga Day there are nine classes at various locations across the metro, and they're all free to attend. Check out the schedule below or click here for more information.
Wednesday's schedule:
Raytown Branch
Wednesday, June 21 | 10:00 a.m.
Red Bridge Branch
Wednesday, June 21 | 1:00 p.m.
Liberty Branch
Wednesday, June 21 | 2:00 p.m.
Woodneath Library Center
Wednesday, June 21 | 7:00 p.m.
Colbern Road Branch
Wednesday, June 21 | 7:30 p.m.
North Oak Branch
Wednesday, June 21 | 2:00 p.m.
South Independence Branch
Wednesday, June 21 | 2:00 p.m.
Grandview Branch
Wednesday, June 21 | 7:00 p.m.
Blue Springs South Branch
Wednesday, June 21 | 6:30 p.m.