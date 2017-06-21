Yoga poses you can do at home or work to squeeze in some extra stretches, relieve stress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Wednesday is International Yoga Day and to celebrate, you don't have to spend $10 to $15 per class. You can practice in your own living room for free.

Yoga instructor and owner of Core Balance Yoga Centers Leah Morgan brought Brendon Allen along to show some poses you can do at home.

She also shared that the Mid-Continent Public Library holds regular yoga classes throughout the year.

In honor of National Yoga Day there are nine classes at various locations across the metro, and they're all free to attend. Check out the schedule below or click here for more information.

Wednesday's schedule:

Raytown Branch

Wednesday, June 21 | 10:00 a.m.

Red Bridge Branch

Wednesday, June 21 | 1:00 p.m.

Liberty Branch

Wednesday, June 21 | 2:00 p.m.

Woodneath Library Center

Wednesday, June 21 | 7:00 p.m.

Colbern Road Branch

Wednesday, June 21 | 7:30 p.m.

North Oak Branch

Wednesday, June 21 | 2:00 p.m.

South Independence Branch

Wednesday, June 21 | 2:00 p.m.

Grandview Branch

Wednesday, June 21 | 7:00 p.m.

Blue Springs South Branch

Wednesday, June 21 | 6:30 p.m.